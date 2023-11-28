How to Watch the UT Martin vs. Murray State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-5) will try to stop a three-game road skid when visiting the Murray State Racers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at CFSB Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks average 30.8 fewer points per game (53.0) than the Racers give up to opponents (83.8).
- The Racers record 96.8 points per game, 29.8 more points than the 67.0 the Skyhawks give up.
- When Murray State totals more than 67.0 points, it is 2-2.
- UT Martin is 0-5 when allowing fewer than 96.8 points.
- The Racers are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (43.7%).
- The Skyhawks shoot 34.6% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Racers concede.
UT Martin Leaders
- Anaya Brown: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Kenley McCarn: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
- Lexi Rubel: 4.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.5 FG%
- Norah Clark: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Shae Littleford: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 22.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|L 56-45
|Farris Center
|11/18/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 55-38
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 70-63
|Flowers Hall
|11/28/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/2/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
