Tuesday's game that pits the Indiana State Sycamores (5-1, 0-0 MVC) versus the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1, 0-0 MVC) at Hulman Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-79 in favor of Indiana State. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

The game has no set line.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 80, Southern Illinois 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-0.0)

Indiana State (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 157.1

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis outscore opponents by 18.2 points per game (posting 81.4 points per game, 74th in college basketball, and conceding 63.2 per outing, 44th in college basketball) and have a +91 scoring differential.

Southern Illinois wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It pulls down 31.4 rebounds per game (257th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.6.

Southern Illinois hits 10.2 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball), 6.4 more than its opponents.

Southern Illinois has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.8 per game (50th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (149th in college basketball).

