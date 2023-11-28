The Indiana State Sycamores (5-1, 0-0 MVC) welcome in the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1, 0-0 MVC) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

Southern Illinois has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Salukis are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 356th.

The Salukis' 81.4 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 77.2 the Sycamores allow.

Southern Illinois is 3-0 when it scores more than 77.2 points.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Southern Illinois put up 70.2 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.1).

In 2022-23, the Salukis conceded 8.1 fewer points per game at home (57.9) than on the road (66.0).

Southern Illinois made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (32.0%).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule