How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (5-1, 0-0 MVC) welcome in the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1, 0-0 MVC) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- Southern Illinois has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Salukis are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 356th.
- The Salukis' 81.4 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 77.2 the Sycamores allow.
- Southern Illinois is 3-0 when it scores more than 77.2 points.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Southern Illinois put up 70.2 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.1).
- In 2022-23, the Salukis conceded 8.1 fewer points per game at home (57.9) than on the road (66.0).
- Southern Illinois made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (32.0%).
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Chicago State
|W 71-55
|Banterra Center
|11/21/2023
|James Madison
|L 82-76
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 81-54
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/28/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/5/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Banterra Center
