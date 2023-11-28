The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Sammy Blais find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Blais stats and insights

  • In one of 19 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • Blais has zero points on the power play.
  • Blais averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:13 Away W 6-5
11/18/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:37 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 9:51 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:34 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.