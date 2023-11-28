On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Pavel Buchnevich going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich stats and insights

  • Buchnevich has scored in six of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
  • Buchnevich has scored four goals on the power play.
  • Buchnevich's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 18:06 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:38 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:50 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:56 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 16:49 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 3 3 0 18:30 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-2

Blues vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

