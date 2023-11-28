The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0), winners of five straight. The Hurricanes are underdogs by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The point total is 163.5 in the matchup.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -5.5 163.5

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Kentucky and its opponents have gone over 163.5 total points.

The average total in Kentucky's games this year is 166.5, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Kentucky has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Wildcats are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Kentucky.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 4 66.7% 94.3 183.3 72.2 144.8 147.8 Miami (FL) 1 33.3% 89.0 183.3 72.6 144.8 154.8

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

The 94.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 21.7 more points than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).

When Kentucky scores more than 72.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 3-3-0 2-3 4-2-0 Miami (FL) 2-1-0 0-0 2-1-0

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Miami (FL) 14-4 Home Record 16-1 6-3 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

