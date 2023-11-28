Tuesday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) and Miami Hurricanes (5-0) matching up at Rupp Arena has a projected final score of 85-79 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 28.

According to our computer prediction, Miami (FL) is projected to cover the spread (6.5) against Kentucky. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 164.5 total.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Line: Kentucky -6.5

Kentucky -6.5 Point Total: 164.5

164.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -275, Miami (FL) +230

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 85, Miami (FL) 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Miami (FL) (+6.5)



Miami (FL) (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (164.5)



Kentucky has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (FL) is 2-1-0. The Wildcats have hit the over in four games, while Hurricanes games have gone over two times. The teams score an average of 183.3 points per game, 18.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 22.1 points per game with a +133 scoring differential overall. They put up 94.3 points per game (third in college basketball) and allow 72.2 per outing (204th in college basketball).

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It collects 35.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 87th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.2 per contest.

Kentucky makes 12.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), three more than its opponents (9.3). It is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.9%.

The Wildcats rank fifth in college basketball with 112.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 125th in college basketball defensively with 86.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kentucky has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.2 per game (seventh in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (61st in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game, with a +82 scoring differential overall. They put up 89 points per game (12th in college basketball) and give up 72.6 per outing (213th in college basketball).

The 32.6 rebounds per game Miami (FL) accumulates rank 213th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 31.6.

Miami (FL) hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents.

Miami (FL) has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (207th in college basketball) while forcing 14 (85th in college basketball).

