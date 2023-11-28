Tuesday's contest that pits the Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) against the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at Rupp Arena has a projected final score of 85-79 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 28.

Based on our computer prediction, Kentucky is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) against Miami (FL). The two teams are projected to exceed the 163.5 over/under.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Venue: Rupp Arena

Line: Kentucky -5.5

Point Total: 163.5

Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -275, Miami (FL) +220

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 85, Miami (FL) 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Kentucky (-5.5)



Kentucky (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (163.5)



Kentucky has a 3-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Miami (FL), who is 2-1-0 ATS. The Wildcats are 4-2-0 and the Hurricanes are 2-1-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 183.3 points per game, 19.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 22.1 points per game with a +133 scoring differential overall. They put up 94.3 points per game (third in college basketball) and allow 72.2 per contest (204th in college basketball).

Kentucky comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It is recording 35.7 rebounds per game (87th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.2 per outing.

Kentucky connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball) at a 42.5% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 9.3 per game its opponents make at a 32.9% rate.

The Wildcats rank fifth in college basketball by averaging 112.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 125th in college basketball, allowing 86.1 points per 100 possessions.

Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 6.5 per game, committing 8.2 (seventh in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.7.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game, with a +82 scoring differential overall. They put up 89.0 points per game (12th in college basketball) and allow 72.6 per contest (213th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) is 213th in the country at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.6 its opponents average.

Miami (FL) hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents.

Miami (FL) has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (207th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than the 14.0 it forces (85th in college basketball).

