Tuesday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) and Miami Hurricanes (5-0) going head to head at Rupp Arena has a projected final score of 85-79 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 28.

According to our computer prediction, Kentucky should cover the spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 163.5 total.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 85, Miami (FL) 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Kentucky (-5.5)



Kentucky (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (163.5)



Kentucky has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (FL) is 2-1-0. The Wildcats have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 2-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 183.3 points per game, 19.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 94.3 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (204th in college basketball). They have a +133 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22.1 points per game.

Kentucky records 35.7 rebounds per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 33.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

Kentucky connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball) at a 42.5% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 9.3 per game its opponents make at a 32.9% rate.

The Wildcats rank fifth in college basketball with 112.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 125th in college basketball defensively with 86.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kentucky has won the turnover battle by 6.5 turnovers per game, committing 8.2 (seventh in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (61st in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 89 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and conceding 72.6 per outing, 213th in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Miami (FL) accumulates rank 213th in the nation. Their opponents collect 31.6.

Miami (FL) connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 45.8% from beyond the arc (first in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27%.

Miami (FL) has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.4 (206th in college basketball) while forcing 14 (85th in college basketball).

