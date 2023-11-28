The Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The Hurricanes have won five games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Kentucky has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

Miami (FL) has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, two of the Hurricanes games have hit the over.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Bookmakers rate Kentucky much higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (28th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Kentucky has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 With odds of +3500, Miami (FL) has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

