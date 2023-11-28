Kentucky vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Miami Hurricanes (5-0), winners of five straight. It starts at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-5.5)
|164.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-5.5)
|164.5
|-230
|+188
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Kentucky has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- In the Wildcats' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- Miami (FL) has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Hurricanes games have hit the over twice this year.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Oddsmakers rate Kentucky considerably higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (28th).
- The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Miami (FL)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.
