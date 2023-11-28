The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0), winners of five straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 50.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have hit.

Kentucky is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 213th.

The Wildcats put up 21.7 more points per game (94.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).

Kentucky is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 70.9.

In terms of three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better when playing at home last year, making 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule