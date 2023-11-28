How to Watch Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0), winners of five straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 50.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have hit.
- Kentucky is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 213th.
- The Wildcats put up 21.7 more points per game (94.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).
- Kentucky is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 70.9.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better when playing at home last year, making 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|W 101-67
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|W 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
