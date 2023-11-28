The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The Hurricanes have taken five games in a row.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Kentucky has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 213th.
  • The 94.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 21.7 more points than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).
  • Kentucky is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes are shooting 52.4% from the field, 11.8% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 284th.
  • The Hurricanes put up an average of 89.0 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 94.3 points, it is 5-0.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Kentucky scored 7.0 more points per game (78.4) than it did in away games (71.4).
  • The Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 in road games.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better at home last season, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.
  • The Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.0 on the road.
  • Miami (FL) sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Florida International W 86-80 Watsco Center
11/17/2023 Georgia W 79-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Kansas State W 91-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Notre Dame - Watsco Center
12/6/2023 LIU - Watsco Center

