Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Parker at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lebanon, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Central High School at Beth Haven Christian School
- Game Time: 6:56 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walton-Verona High School at Evangel Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doss High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School at DeSales High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern High School at Portland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trimble County Jr Sr High School at Highlands Latin School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
