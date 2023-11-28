How to Watch the Bucks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (10-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) after winning three straight home games.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bucks vs Heat Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
- The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 19th.
- The Bucks score 120.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 107.8 the Heat allow.
- Milwaukee is 12-4 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have given up to their opponents.
- Miami is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.
- The Heat score 7.7 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Bucks allow (117.5).
- Miami is 5-0 when it scores more than 117.5 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Bucks are averaging 3.3 fewer points per game (118.8) than they are when playing on the road (122.1).
- Milwaukee cedes 116.1 points per game in home games this season, compared to 119 in road games.
- In home games, the Bucks are sinking 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (13.9) than in away games (14.1). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (39.6%).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score 111.8 points per game at home, 2.8 more than on the road (109). Defensively they allow 109.4 per game, 2.2 more than away (107.2).
- At home Miami is conceding 109.4 points per game, 2.2 more than it is on the road (107.2).
- The Heat pick up two more assists per game at home (27) than on the road (25).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khris Middleton
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Hip
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Back
|Duncan Robinson
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Jimmy Butler
|Out
|Ankle
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
|R.J. Hampton
|Out
|Knee
