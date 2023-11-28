Tuesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Minnesota Wild (5-10-4, -165 on the moneyline to win) and the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1, +140 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Wild Betting Trends

Minnesota and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 11 of 19 games this season.

The Wild have been victorious in three of their seven games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

The Blues have been made the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Minnesota has had moneyline odds set at -165 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

St. Louis is 3-5 when it is the underdog by +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-6-2 4-6 4-5-1 6.4 2.4 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-6-2 2.4 3.6 7 18.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 4-6-0 6.3 3.5 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.5 3.3 5 14.7% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.