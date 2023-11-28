Blues vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4, on a seven-game losing streak) host the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) at Xcel Energy Center. The game on Tuesday, November 28 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX.
Blues vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-160)
|Blues (+135)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have won seven of the 13 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- St. Louis has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 3-5 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 42.6% chance to win.
- St. Louis' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals six of 20 times.
Blues vs Wild Additional Info
Blues vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|56 (28th)
|Goals
|59 (24th)
|75 (28th)
|Goals Allowed
|61 (16th)
|12 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (30th)
|23 (32nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (9th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis owns a 5-5-0 line against the spread while finishing 6-4-0 straight up in its past 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, St. Louis has hit the over four times.
- The Blues have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.
- Over their last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 1.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.9 goals.
- The Blues have scored 59 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 24th in the league.
- The Blues' 61 total goals allowed (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- They have a -2 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.
