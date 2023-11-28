When the Minnesota Wild meet the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Mats Zuccarello and Robert Thomas will be among the best players to keep an eye on.

Blues vs. Wild Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas is a leading scorer for St. Louis, with 22 points this season, as he has recorded eight goals and 14 assists in 20 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has made a major impact for St. Louis this season with 16 points (eight goals and eight assists).

This season, Jordan Kyrou has four goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 13.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 5-3-0 in eight games this season, conceding 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 182 saves and a .905 save percentage, 31st in the league.

Wild Players to Watch

Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's leading contributors with 21 points. He has scored five goals and picked up 16 assists this season.

Through 19 games, Kirill Kaprizov has scored six goals and picked up 12 assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek's 17 points this season are via 10 goals and seven assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury (3-4-2) has a goals against average of 3.5 on the season. His .876% save percentage ranks 62nd in the NHL.

Blues vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 20th 2.95 Goals Scored 2.95 20th 31st 3.95 Goals Allowed 3.05 15th 16th 30.8 Shots 30.1 19th 19th 31 Shots Allowed 32.2 26th 24th 16.22% Power Play % 9.84% 30th 32nd 66.67% Penalty Kill % 78.85% 16th

