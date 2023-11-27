Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pendleton County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Pendleton County, Kentucky today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pendleton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pendleton County High School at St. Patrick School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Maysville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.