Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenton County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Kenton County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Villa Madonna Academy at Bishop Brossart High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Alexandria, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beechwood High School at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Dry Ridge, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
