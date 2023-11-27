Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crittenden County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Crittenden County, Kentucky today? We have you covered below.
Crittenden County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crittenden County High School at Marshall County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Benton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
