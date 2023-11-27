Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Campbell County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newport Central Catholic High School at Boone County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Florence, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Villa Madonna Academy at Bishop Brossart High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Alexandria, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.