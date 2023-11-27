Alex Michelsen will begin the Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia against Hamad Medjedovic in the round robin. He was beaten by Nicolas Jarry in the round of 64 of the US Open (his last tournament). Michelsen is +600 (third-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at King Abdullah Sports City.

Michelsen at the 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023

Next Round: Round Robin

Round Robin Tournament Dates: November 28 - December 2

November 28 - December 2 Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

King Abdullah Sports City Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Court Surface: Hard

Michelsen's Next Match

In his opening match at the Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023, on Tuesday, November 28 (at 1:20 PM ET) in the round robin, Michelsen will meet Medjedovic.

Michelsen Stats

In his most recent tournament, the US Open, Michelsen was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 25-ranked Jarry, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 3-6.

In seven tournaments over the past 12 months, Michelsen is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 12-8.

Michelsen is 7-5 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Michelsen has played 20 matches and 24.7 games per match.

In his 12 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Michelsen has averaged 24.0 games.

Michelsen, over the past 12 months, has won 81.7% of his service games and 22.3% of his return games.

Michelsen has won 24.1% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 76.9% of his service games during that timeframe.

