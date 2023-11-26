The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec

Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Western Kentucky is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hilltoppers sit at 54th.

The 80.2 points per game the Hilltoppers record are only 3.0 more points than the Bulldogs give up (77.2).

Western Kentucky has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 77.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Western Kentucky put up 9.3 more points per game (77.1) than it did away from home (67.8).

In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers allowed 69.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.8.

Western Kentucky sunk 8.4 treys per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule