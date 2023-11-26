How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Hilltoppers make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Western Kentucky is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hilltoppers sit at 54th.
- The 80.2 points per game the Hilltoppers record are only 3.0 more points than the Bulldogs give up (77.2).
- Western Kentucky has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 77.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Western Kentucky put up 9.3 more points per game (77.1) than it did away from home (67.8).
- In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers allowed 69.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.8.
- Western Kentucky sunk 8.4 treys per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Kentucky State
|W 95-75
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 72-65
|Place Bell Arena
|11/25/2023
|Canisius
|L 85-77
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|11/29/2023
|Campbellsville
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/3/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.