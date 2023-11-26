The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Western Kentucky vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Hilltoppers make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Western Kentucky is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hilltoppers sit at 54th.
  • The 80.2 points per game the Hilltoppers record are only 3.0 more points than the Bulldogs give up (77.2).
  • Western Kentucky has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 77.2 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Western Kentucky put up 9.3 more points per game (77.1) than it did away from home (67.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers allowed 69.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.8.
  • Western Kentucky sunk 8.4 treys per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Kentucky State W 95-75 E. A. Diddle Arena
11/24/2023 Bowling Green W 72-65 Place Bell Arena
11/25/2023 Canisius L 85-77 Place Bell Arena
11/26/2023 UNC Asheville - Place Bell Arena
11/29/2023 Campbellsville - E. A. Diddle Arena
12/3/2023 Eastern Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena

