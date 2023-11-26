Sunday's contest between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-2) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-2) at Hertz Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with Western Kentucky coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on November 26.

The Hilltoppers are coming off of a 62-50 victory over Vermont in their last game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 69, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

Other CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Hilltoppers picked up their signature win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Vermont Catamounts, who rank No. 187 in our computer rankings, 62-50.

The Hilltoppers have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Western Kentucky has five wins over Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

62-50 over Vermont (No. 187) on November 25

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 210) on November 13

63-45 at home over Bucknell (No. 273) on November 21

76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 278) on November 10

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 284) on November 6

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 18.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

18.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 48.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Alexis Mead: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

10.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Karris Allen: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Odeth Betancourt: 6.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.8 FG%

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +57 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.4 points per game (184th in college basketball) and give up 59.3 per contest (105th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.