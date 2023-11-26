Treylon Burks did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans take on the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're trying to find Burks' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Burks has been targeted 18 times, with season stats of 122 yards on eight receptions (15.3 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has two carries for 14 yards.

Treylon Burks Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream:

Burks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 8 122 27 0 15.3

Burks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0

