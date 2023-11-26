Something will have to give when the streaking Tennessee Titans (3-7) meet the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who have lost three in a row, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The Titans are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the contest.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Titans facing off against the Panthers, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Titans vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Titans have had the lead three times, have been behind six times, and have been tied one time.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have led one time, have been behind four times, and have been tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Titans have won the second quarter three times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Titans have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Tennessee is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Titans have won the fourth quarter one time, been outscored six times, and been knotted up three times.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering six points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' 10 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost four times, and tied two times.

Titans vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Titans have been leading after the first half in four games this season and have trailed after the first half in six games.

In 2023, the Panthers have been winning after the first half in one game, have been losing after the first half in eight games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In 10 games this season, the Titans have been outscored in the second half seven times and won three times.

Tennessee's offense is averaging eight points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 11.7 points on average in the second half.

Out of 10 games this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up three times.

