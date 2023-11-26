The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) are big, 12.5-point underdogs against the Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) at McKenzie Arena on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chattanooga -12.5 149.5

Redhawks Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points twice this season.

Southeast Missouri State has had an average of 148 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Southeast Missouri State has not covered the spread in a game yet this season in five opportunities.

Southeast Missouri State has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Redhawks have not won as an underdog of +650 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Southeast Missouri State has an implied victory probability of 13.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 2 50% 77.4 142.2 65.4 148.6 146.8 Southeast Missouri State 2 40% 64.8 142.2 83.2 148.6 148.3

Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Redhawks score just 0.6 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Mocs give up (65.4).

When it scores more than 65.4 points, Southeast Missouri State is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 2-2-0 0-1 2-2-0 Southeast Missouri State 0-5-0 0-2 2-3-0

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chattanooga Southeast Missouri State 9-7 Home Record 9-4 6-9 Away Record 5-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 72 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

