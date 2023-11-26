The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) will face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southeast Missouri State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Israel Barnes: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)

Jake Stephens: 22.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

22.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank 52nd 77.2 Points Scored 77.5 45th 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 75.9 326th 86th 33.3 Rebounds 32.4 134th 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 1st 11.4 3pt Made 7.9 112th 35th 15.3 Assists 13.8 117th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.6 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.