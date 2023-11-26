How to Watch the Louisville vs. Gonzaga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (5-1) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 1:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisville vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 82.7 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 58.5 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
- Gonzaga has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 58.5 points.
- Louisville has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.
- The Cardinals score 17.1 more points per game (81.8) than the Bulldogs allow (64.7).
- When Louisville totals more than 64.7 points, it is 5-1.
- Gonzaga is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 81.8 points.
- The Cardinals are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (41.1%).
- The Bulldogs make 48.7% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.
Louisville Leaders
- Olivia Cochran: 13.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Kiki Jefferson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Sydney Taylor: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
- Nina Rickards: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Nyla Harris: 10.2 PTS, 56.4 FG%
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Bucknell
|W 77-44
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/24/2023
|Alabama
|L 78-73
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Liberty
|W 72-63
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/3/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
