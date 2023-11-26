How to Watch Louisville vs. New Mexico State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Mexico State Aggies (3-4) play the Louisville Cardinals (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Louisville vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Louisville Stats Insights
- This season, the Cardinals have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 41.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
- Louisville is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cardinals sit at 51st.
- The 74.4 points per game the Cardinals average are only 2.7 more points than the Aggies allow (71.7).
- Louisville is 1-1 when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville scored 66.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (64.4).
- The Cardinals allowed 71.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 81.1 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Louisville performed worse in home games last season, averaging 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage in road games.
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Coppin State
|W 61-41
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/19/2023
|Texas
|L 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Indiana
|L 74-66
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
