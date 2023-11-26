Justin Faulk and the St. Louis Blues will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, at United Center. Prop bets for Faulk are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Justin Faulk vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Faulk has averaged 22:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Faulk has yet to score a goal through 19 games this year.

In nine of 19 games this season, Faulk has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In nine of 19 games this year, Faulk has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Faulk has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Faulk has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Faulk Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 66 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 19 Games 4 10 Points 4 0 Goals 0 10 Assists 4

