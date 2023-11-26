Can we expect Justin Faulk finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Faulk stats and insights

  • Faulk is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • Faulk has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 66 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Faulk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:25 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:56 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:15 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:59 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:25 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 23:12 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:37 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:22 Home W 6-3

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

