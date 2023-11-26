The St. Louis Blues, Jordan Kyrou among them, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, at United Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Kyrou against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 18:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Kyrou has scored a goal in three of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kyrou has a point in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Kyrou has an assist in seven of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kyrou has an implied probability of 62.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 66 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 19 Games 4 12 Points 5 4 Goals 3 8 Assists 2

