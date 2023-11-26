In the Week 12 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Isiah Pacheco get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Pacheco has churned out a team-high 614 rushing yards (61.4 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Pacheco also averages 16.2 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Pacheco has found the end zone on the ground in three games this year.

He, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Isiah Pacheco Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 19 89 0 1 2 0

