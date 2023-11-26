Find the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (3-12), which currently has six players listed, as the Grizzlies prepare for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) at FedExForum on Sunday, November 26 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 110-89 loss to the Suns in their most recent game on Friday. In the Grizzlies' loss, Santi Aldama led the way with a team-high 21 points (adding five rebounds and zero assists).

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Jake LaRavia PF Out Eye 3.4 1.6 0.4 Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 12.5 2.5 5.0 Xavier Tillman PF Out Knee 9.3 6.7 2.4 Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2.0 Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

