The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at FedExForum as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -6.5 217.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 217.5 points in seven of 15 outings.

Memphis' games this year have had a 219.9-point total on average, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has gone 5-10-0 ATS this year.

The Grizzlies have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win one time (12.5%) in those contests.

This season, Memphis has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 9 60% 113 219.2 107 220.7 221.2 Grizzlies 7 46.7% 106.2 219.2 113.7 220.7 222.6

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over four times.

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .286 (2-5-0). Away, it is .375 (3-5-0).

The Grizzlies put up an average of 106.2 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 107 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 2-4 overall record in games it scores more than 107 points.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 5-10 2-1 6-9 Timberwolves 9-6 4-2 9-6

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Grizzlies Timberwolves 106.2 Points Scored (PG) 113 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 2-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-3 2-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 107 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-1 3-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-1

