Derrick Henry will be facing the ninth-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans play the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Henry has collected a team-leading 663 yards rushing on 158 attempts (66.3 ypg), with four rushing scores. In addition, Henry has 167 receiving yards (16.7 ypg) on 20 catches.

Henry vs. the Panthers

Henry vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Panthers during the 2023 season.

Carolina has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 12 opposing players this year.

The Panthers have let four opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Panthers surrender 129.4 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 24th-ranked run defense this season.

So far this year, the Panthers have conceded 16 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 31st in the league.

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has gone over his rushing yards total in 40.0% of his opportunities (four of 10 games).

The Titans pass on 54.5% of their plays and run on 45.5%. They are 27th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 65.6% of his team's 241 rushing attempts this season (158).

Henry has run for a touchdown in four games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has 33.3% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 17 red zone carries for 68.0% of the team share (his team runs on 43.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Henry Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Henry has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (six of 10).

Henry has received 8.3% of his team's 289 passing attempts this season (24 targets).

He has 167 receiving yards on 24 targets to rank 84th in league play with 7.0 yards per target.

Henry does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

With two red zone targets, Henry has been on the receiving end of 6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 17 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 22 ATT / 101 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 97 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

