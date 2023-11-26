Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans have a game against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Check out Henry's stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Henry has rushed for 663 yards on 158 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has 20 catches (24 targets) for 167 yards.
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Titans.
Week 12 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|158
|663
|4
|4.2
|24
|20
|167
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
