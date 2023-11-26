Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans have a game against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Check out Henry's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Henry has rushed for 663 yards on 158 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has 20 catches (24 targets) for 167 yards.

Derrick Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Henry 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 158 663 4 4.2 24 20 167 0

Henry Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Falcons 22 101 0 4 21 0 Week 9 @Steelers 17 75 1 3 27 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 11 24 0 1 -4 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 10 38 0 1 6 0

