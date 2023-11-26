A win by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Las Vegas Raiders is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, November 26 at 4:25 PM ET (at Allegiant Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by surrendering only 283.2 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (365.4 yards per game). In terms of points scored the Raiders rank 26th in the NFL (16.8 points per game), and they are 12th defensively (20.5 points allowed per game).

Chiefs vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (+10) Under (43.5) Chiefs 22, Raiders 16

Chiefs Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Chiefs an 83.3% chance to win.

Kansas City has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

So far this season, just two Kansas City games have gone over the point total.

Chiefs games have had an average of 48.4 points this season, 4.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Las Vegas has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Las Vegas games have hit the over just twice this year.

The over/under for this game is 0.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Raiders games (42.8).

Chiefs vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 22.5 16.4 24.8 15.2 19.0 18.3 Las Vegas 16.8 20.5 20.4 14.2 13.8 25.7

