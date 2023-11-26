Blues vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 26
The Chicago Blackhawks (6-12) host the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1) after Jason Dickinson recorded a hat trick in the Blackhawks' 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The contest on Sunday starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW.
The Blues are 6-4-0 in their past 10 contests, scoring 37 goals while conceding 34 in that time. On 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (12.5%).
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's contest.
Blues vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Blackhawks 4, Blues 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+115)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues (10-8-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the five times this season the Blues ended a game with just one goal, they have a 1-3-1 record, good for three points.
- St. Louis finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Blues have scored three or more goals nine times, and are 8-1-0 in those games (to record 16 points).
- In the three games when St. Louis has capitalized with a single power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to register two points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, St. Louis is 6-2-0 (12 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 3-5-1 (seven points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|23rd
|2.89
|Goals Scored
|2.61
|30th
|13th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.67
|28th
|21st
|30.2
|Shots
|27.3
|31st
|25th
|32.1
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|28th
|31st
|8.47%
|Power Play %
|10%
|30th
|18th
|78%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.59%
|20th
Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
