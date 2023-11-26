Coming off a hat trick last time out, Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.

The Blues-Blackhawks game can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW, so tune in to take in the action.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues rank 14th in goals against, allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Blues' 55 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 19 8 12 20 16 15 56.5% Pavel Buchnevich 17 7 6 13 8 13 11.1% Jordan Kyrou 19 4 8 12 12 12 40% Brayden Schenn 19 6 5 11 17 15 51.7% Justin Faulk 19 0 10 10 6 14 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 66 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 22nd in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 47 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 29 goals over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players