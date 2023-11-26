How to Watch the Blues vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Coming off a hat trick last time out, Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.
The Blues-Blackhawks game can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW, so tune in to take in the action.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues rank 14th in goals against, allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Blues' 55 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|19
|8
|12
|20
|16
|15
|56.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|17
|7
|6
|13
|8
|13
|11.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|19
|4
|8
|12
|12
|12
|40%
|Brayden Schenn
|19
|6
|5
|11
|17
|15
|51.7%
|Justin Faulk
|19
|0
|10
|10
|6
|14
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 66 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 47 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 29 goals over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|18
|10
|7
|17
|10
|15
|38.8%
|Philipp Kurashev
|12
|4
|8
|12
|3
|7
|50%
|Jason Dickinson
|18
|6
|5
|11
|6
|9
|43%
|Nick Foligno
|18
|2
|7
|9
|6
|19
|52.4%
|Corey Perry
|16
|4
|5
|9
|8
|6
|-
