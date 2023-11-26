The injury report for the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1) heading into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks (6-12) currently features two players. The matchup is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 55 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 47 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago allows 3.7 goals per game (66 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.

They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -19.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-140) Blackhawks (+115) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.