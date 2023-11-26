Sunday's contest between the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) and Bellarmine Knights (2-4) squaring off at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of West Virginia, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 70, Bellarmine 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-5.7)

West Virginia (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 133.8

West Virginia has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Bellarmine, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Mountaineers have a 0-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Knights have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights put up 68.2 points per game (285th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (212th in college basketball). They have a -24 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Bellarmine ranks 351st in the nation at 26.7 rebounds per game. That's 7.8 fewer than the 34.5 its opponents average.

Bellarmine knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc (113th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 33.3%.

Bellarmine wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 11.0 (114th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.5.

