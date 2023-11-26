The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) square off against the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

Bellarmine is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Knights are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 68th.

The Knights score an average of 68.2 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 63 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Bellarmine has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Bellarmine put up 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).

At home, the Knights conceded 63.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).

At home, Bellarmine sunk 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule