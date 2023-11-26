Bellarmine vs. West Virginia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 26
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) are favored by 8.5 points against the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 133.5.
Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|West Virginia
|-8.5
|133.5
Knights Betting Records & Stats
- Bellarmine has played four games this season that have gone over 133.5 combined points scored.
- Bellarmine's outings this season have a 140.3-point average over/under, 6.8 more points than this game's point total.
- Bellarmine are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Bellarmine has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
- The Knights have not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
- Bellarmine has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 133.5
|% of Games Over 133.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|West Virginia
|0
|0%
|62.8
|131
|63.0
|135.2
|133.8
|Bellarmine
|4
|80%
|68.2
|131
|72.2
|135.2
|139.9
Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends
- The Knights' 68.2 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 63.0 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.0 points, Bellarmine is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|West Virginia
|3-1-0
|0-0
|0-4-0
|Bellarmine
|2-3-0
|1-1
|3-2-0
Bellarmine vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|West Virginia
|Bellarmine
|13-4
|Home Record
|8-6
|3-8
|Away Record
|6-12
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.1
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
