The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) and the Florida International Panthers (4-7) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in a battle of CUSA opponents.

Western Kentucky is compiling 28.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 58th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 90th, giving up 28.2 points per contest. Florida International's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 19.4 points per game, which ranks 17th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 107th with 31 points surrendered per contest.

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Florida International 395 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322 (111th) 438.1 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.4 (115th) 113.3 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.7 (125th) 281.7 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.3 (62nd) 17 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 22 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has recorded 3,037 yards (276.1 ypg) on 262-of-434 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Young, has carried the ball 88 times for 461 yards (41.9 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 13 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has been handed the ball 62 times this year and racked up 278 yards (25.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley's team-high 911 yards as a receiver have come on 69 catches (out of 101 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has caught 37 passes for 398 yards (36.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Easton Messer's 31 grabs are good enough for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has put up 2,173 passing yards, or 197.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Shomari Lawrence has rushed for 546 yards on 118 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Kejon Owens has run for 440 yards across 76 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has hauled in 1,002 receiving yards on 56 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Dean Patterson has put together a 407-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 26 passes on 48 targets.

Eric Rivers' 41 targets have resulted in 27 receptions for 314 yards.

