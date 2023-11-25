Our projection model predicts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will defeat the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, November 25 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Riccardo Silva Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (-10.5) Toss Up (54.5) Western Kentucky 35, Florida International 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Western Kentucky vs. Florida International? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hilltoppers have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread four times in nine games.

Western Kentucky is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Hilltoppers have played nine games this year and four of them have hit the over.

The total for this game is 54.5, 5.9 points fewer than the average total in Western Kentucky games thus far this season.

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Panthers have gone 4-6-0 ATS this year.

In games it has played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, Florida International is 3-1 against the spread.

Panthers games have hit the over in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The average point total for the Florida International this year is 4.8 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hilltoppers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 28.8 28.2 35.0 26.5 21.4 30.2 Florida International 19.4 31.0 19.2 31.4 19.5 30.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.