Saturday's contest between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1) and Canisius Golden Griffins (3-2) squaring off at Place Bell Arena has a projected final score of 74-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Hilltoppers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Canisius Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Where: Laval, Quebec

Venue: Place Bell Arena

Western Kentucky vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 74, Canisius 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Kentucky vs. Canisius

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-3.2)

Western Kentucky (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Canisius has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Western Kentucky is 1-1-0. The Golden Griffins have a 1-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hilltoppers have a record of 1-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers have a +48 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game, 82nd in college basketball, and are giving up 71.2 per outing to rank 181st in college basketball.

The 38.6 rebounds per game Western Kentucky accumulates rank 40th in college basketball, 3.4 more than the 35.2 its opponents collect.

Western Kentucky connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball) at a 25.7% rate (343rd in college basketball), compared to the 7 per contest its opponents make, shooting 27.8% from deep.

Western Kentucky has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.6 per game, committing 12 (178th in college basketball) while forcing 16.6 (18th in college basketball).

