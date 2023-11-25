The UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) play the Chicago State Cougars (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

UT Martin has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Cougars are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Skyhawks sit at sixth.

The Skyhawks average 12 more points per game (84.7) than the Cougars allow (72.7).

UT Martin is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.7 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Martin averaged 88.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Skyhawks were better at home last season, surrendering 72.8 points per game, compared to 78.1 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, UT Martin fared better in home games last year, averaging 8.4 threes per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in away games.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule