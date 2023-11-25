How to Watch UT Martin vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) play the Chicago State Cougars (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Martin vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Tennessee State vs SE Louisiana (11:00 AM ET | November 25)
- Detroit Mercy vs SIU-Edwardsville (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Evansville vs Southeast Missouri State (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Tulsa vs Little Rock (3:00 PM ET | November 25)
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
- UT Martin has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Skyhawks sit at sixth.
- The Skyhawks average 12 more points per game (84.7) than the Cougars allow (72.7).
- UT Martin is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Martin averaged 88.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Skyhawks were better at home last season, surrendering 72.8 points per game, compared to 78.1 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, UT Martin fared better in home games last year, averaging 8.4 threes per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|W 80-74
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/19/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|L 78-66
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/22/2023
|North Alabama
|W 105-103
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.